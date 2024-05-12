Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $104,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arko by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arko by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arko by 23.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arko in the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arko Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Report on ARKO

Arko Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.