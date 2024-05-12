Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Iris Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of IREN opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Iris Energy Limited has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

