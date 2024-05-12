Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,880,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.08 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

