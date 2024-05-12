Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taboola.com by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

