Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in UWM by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 322,021 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $674.15 million, a PE ratio of 236.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

