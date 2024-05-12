Craig Hallum Increases MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $105.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

MoneyLion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $856.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.68.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

