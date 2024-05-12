Craig Hallum Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $18.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 953.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,982 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,310 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

