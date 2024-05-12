Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 488.9% in April

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Creative Realities Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CREX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 109,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

About Creative Realities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

