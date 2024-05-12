Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton Acquires 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CRO Jon Brinton acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,611.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crexendo Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $102.79 million, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Crexendo had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.75 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

