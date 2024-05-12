CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. CRH has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
