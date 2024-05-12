CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. CRH has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

