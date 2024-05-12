CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.17 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,848,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

