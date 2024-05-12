Critical Analysis: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 6.70% 13.96% 4.90% Liberty TripAdvisor -17.66% 49.17% 17.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upwork currently has a consensus target price of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $719.22 million 2.21 $46.89 million $0.35 34.06 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.79 billion 0.02 -$285.00 million ($4.16) -0.11

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

