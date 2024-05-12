Critical Contrast: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than CURO Group.

This table compares Cipher Mining and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99% CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $153.08 million 7.53 -$25.78 million $0.06 62.00 CURO Group $418.33 million 0.01 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats CURO Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

