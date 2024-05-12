Critical Survey: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -138.67% -121.73% -59.46% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than The9.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and The9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.57 million 0.41 -$60.42 million ($3.83) -0.27 The9 $25.22 million 1.24 $2.82 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

The9 beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

