CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 229.28% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

