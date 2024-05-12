Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Oppenheimer

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYTK. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of CYTK opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

