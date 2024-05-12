Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYTK. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

