CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.53.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.98 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.