Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $861.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $876.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.27.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

