Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $861.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $876.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.27.
DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
