Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $307.53 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $307.53 million and $5.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.16 or 0.00031363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00088782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014092 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,051,395 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

