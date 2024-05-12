DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0446 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00088782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014092 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

