DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $132.68 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, DEI has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $132.68 million and $16.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00133938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm."

