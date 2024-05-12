Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

DKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.06. 56,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 154.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $10,304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 263.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 997,860 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,722,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

