Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE:DK opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -79.03%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,505. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Delek US by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

