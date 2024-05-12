Delta Air Lines, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Delta Air Lines has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years. Delta Air Lines has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

