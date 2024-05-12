Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 308,443 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

