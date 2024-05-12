Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $545.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $547.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.47.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $559.91. 636,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $532.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

