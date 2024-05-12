Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

