Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.13

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $20.07. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 33,991 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
