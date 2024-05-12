Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.84. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 26,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

