Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 0.7%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 41,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 90,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 1,932.41% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.
About Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
