Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 0.7%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 41,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 90,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 1,932.41% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

