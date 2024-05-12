Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

DLR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.46. 2,950,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

