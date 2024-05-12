DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.07 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.
DigitalOcean Stock Up 10.2 %
NASDAQ DOCN traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,144,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
