Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,599,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,518,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGX opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

