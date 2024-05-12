DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $60.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

DOCU opened at $58.03 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

