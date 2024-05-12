Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.
Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,088. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.98.
Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.
