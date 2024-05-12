Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 583.6% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. 83,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.44.
About Doman Building Materials Group
