Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $46,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,567,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,106 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

D traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 5,043,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

