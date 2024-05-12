Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 192 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,540,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.37. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

