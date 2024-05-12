Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.