Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,152.67 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,506.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

