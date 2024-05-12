Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 542,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

NYSE:CVX opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

