Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after buying an additional 189,539 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

