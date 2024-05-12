Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after buying an additional 714,376 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $225,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $96.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.