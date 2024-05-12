Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.26.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

