Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,875.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,625. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

