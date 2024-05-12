Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,884,000 after purchasing an additional 160,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of ELV opened at $539.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.71 and a 200-day moving average of $491.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $543.13. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
