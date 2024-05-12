Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $5,864,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HSY opened at $204.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $275.62.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

