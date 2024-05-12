Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $945,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

