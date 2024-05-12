Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,069,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after purchasing an additional 911,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Robert Half by 10.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.9 %

RHI opened at $70.76 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

